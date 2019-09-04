The Gozo fast ferry contract award has been dragging on for over two years. It is time to count the costs of this saga which at best constitutes an abuse of the public procurement system. The decision of the Public Contracts Review Board (PCRB) is a damning rebuke on the judgement, experience and professionalism of those involved in the adjudicating process.

The selection of a partner to operate the fast ferry service of Gozo Channel showed signs of irregular practices from the very beginning of the tendering process. The original contract was awarded to Virtu Ferries who have experience in the operation of fast ferries.

Gozo Channel discarded the recommendation of the first selection board and issued a new call for offers. A new evaluation committee was set up. It recommended that the contract be awarded to the Islands Ferry Network that is owned by two companies that have no experience in the running of a fast ferry service. This seems to have had little impact on the due diligence exercise that Gozo Channel conducted before they decided to appoint this company as their preferred partner.

Virtu Ferries appealed the initial decision of the Review Board which had found that Gozo Channel did not necessarily have to abide by public procurement rules when selecting a partner for its fast ferry service.

The Court of Appeal was unequivocal in its decision. Chief Justice Joseph Azzopardi insisted that a contract awarded by a State company like Gozo Channel was a public tender and had to follow strict rules.

This decision is not based on complex legal issues. The PCRB should have acted on legal advice concerning the obligations of a state-owned company on the procurement process. Even if there was any doubt about the procurement obligations of Gozo Channel, the review board should have erred on the side of prudence rather than try to wash its hands of this dispute.

However, the PCRB satisfied its scrutiny obligations more reasonably when it reviewed the award of the contract to Islands Ferry Network.

The review board decided that Gozo Channel had breached public procurement rules in awarding the contract to Island Ferry Network. It decided that the award of the fast ferries’ contract should be cancelled.

It went further than that. The PCRB criticised the evaluation committee that was chaired by Joseph Cuschieri, now CEO of the MFSA, because it “did not delve into a satisfactory level of assessment concerning the technical aspects of the offers”. Was it a case of incompetence or one where persons with the responsibility to protect the interest of taxpayers in a procurement process abdicated from this responsibility?

One way to destroy the trust that the public should have in the management of public services is to dismantle the checks and balances that should exist in the decision-making process that involves taxpayers’ money. Following the decisions of the Court of Appeal and the PCRB, the government should investigate why so much time was wasted in a procurement process littered with bad practice, if not outright abuse.

People in a position of trust who are entrusted to make decisions that affect taxpayers’ money need to cultivate independence of thought.

They must also avoid conflicts of interest that are inevitably found in informal networks that link some business people with politicians.