Over a hundred Cottonera residents have complained to the authorities claiming they are “suffering severely” from works carried out by the Palumbo-MSC shipyard, works they described as being "even worse than usual in recent weeks".

In a letter addressed to the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), sent on Friday, 141 residents living in Cottonera and surrounding areas are calling for the authority to regulate and monitor the hours when the shipyard can carry out noisy operations.

The residents refer to the environment permit (0023/17) issued by ERA and how it makes no reference to when the shipyard can carry out noisy operations.

Despite filing police reports about the "extreme disruption and harm" caused by the Palumbo-MSC shipyard, they were informed the police were unable to take any actions.

The residents claim that in the past few weeks they have been impacted by “extreme noise” carried out throughout the late night and early morning.

“It is no exaggeration to say that it has been impossible to sleep for several nights in large areas of Senglea and Paola,” the letter said.

Residents in Senglea are also suffering from dust debris, as a result of blasts occurring in Dock number four.

“According to EP 0023/17, blasting in Dock 4 is not permitted and this dock is indeed located directly alongside a densely populated area.”

A screengrab of a video taken by residents showing the fumes emitted from nearby ships in the shipyard. The shipyard says all ships are now equipped with scrubbers.

Palumbo: we have nothing to hide

In a reaction, a Palumbo Shipyards spokesperson said that the company was "baffled" by the residents' letter and insisted it had "nothing to hide".

The company had monitored noise levels on Friday night and found them to "not exceed the volume of a normal conversation". Similarly, "no foul smells emanate from the shipyard" and air quality on Friday was marked as "fair" on the ERA website.

"The shipyard is currently full and we invite anybody to come and see with their own eyes that our operations are conducted with the utmost rigour and respect for the environment," the company said.

"Should the public have any concerns over activity at the ’yard, the main gate of the yard is manned 24/7 and they are more than welcome to personally report any one-off instances of noise and we will address them immediately."

However, the company added, "we cannot be blamed for everything that happens in the port."

'Prisoner in my own house'

Josianne Micallef, a resident in Triq is-Sur, Senglea described being a “prisoner" in her home.

She said she does not open any windows or sleep properly because of the "awful smell and noise" during the day and night.

“I understand that the shipyard needs to operate but it’s located in a dense, residential area and our health and well-being should be respected. I was shocked to hear that the ERA permit has no parameters regulating the operations’ impact on us.”

Echoing Micallef's complaints, the letter highlights how residents from Senglea, Bormla, Birgu and Kalkara have been “choking” by a “stifling smell”.

“It is hard to breathe, the throat and oesophagus burns resulting in coughs and headaches- all windows and doors need to be closed in order for the air to be remotely bearable.”

The letter claims that several residents have had to move outside the Southern Harbour because of “respiratory distress” and called for ERA to investigate if there is a link between the noise and smell, and to identify the source of the smell.

Long history of complaints

This is not the first time residents have complained about the Palumbo shipyard.

Earlier this year, residents flagged their concerns that the shipyard is the reason why they are suffering from respiratory problems.

In the past, Senglea residents have called for sound sensors to be installed around the shipyard and some residents have even taken Palumbo to court over the constant noise disturbance.

What are residents calling for?

Residents have called for ERA to ensure that operations are not allowed to have such “extreme, negative effects” on residential surroundings, and that noisy operations are regulated and limited to suitable hours.

The residents demand that operators implement measures to mitigate the effects of their operations on the surrounding environment and residents.

“The way the shipyard is conducting its business is causing us severe mental and physical distress, and we also worry about the long term health effects,” the residents said.

“It is evident that the shipyard has no interest in conducting its business with respect for us or the area. So incentive are the operators, that on occasion it appears that the docked ships are used as accommodation, even hosting loud parties and karaoke late into the night.”

The residents went on to say that a party took place at the MSC Seaside last month which went on till 1 am.

“The current situation is unacceptable on many fronts. We trust you will take immediate action to amend the current permit- which currently completely disregards the residents’ wellbeing- and include the necessary stipulations, and then monitor and enforce them.”

