The communities of Vittoriosa, Senglea and Cospicua are today holding a Marian pilgrimage with the devoted statue of Our Lady of the Rosary of the Dominicans of Vittoriosa to pray for world peace.

Can. Robin Camilleri will celebrate Mass at the basilica of the Nativity of Our Lady in Senglea at 6pm. Dominican prior Aaron Zahra, OP, will deliver the homily.

The devoted statue of Our Lady of the Rosary of the Dominicans of Vittoriosa

The pilgrimage starts at 6.45pm, accompanied by Marian hymns performed by the four band clubs of Cottonera – Banda San Ġorġ of Cospicua, Banda La Vincitrice of Senglea, Banda Vittoriosana San Lawrenz and Prince of Wales band of Vittoriosa. Cospicua archpriest Anton Cassar and Vittoriosa archpriest Karm Busuttil will present a bouquet of flowers to the statue of Our Lady when the pilgrimage arrives at their parishes.

The pilgrimage ends at the Dominican church of the Annunciation in Vittoriosa, where the mayors of Senglea, Cospicua and Vittoriosa will place flowers on the arms of the statue of Our Lady and the national anthem will be performed. The antiphon will be sung and a sacramental blessing will be given in the Dominican church.

Taking part will be the clergy and religious groups of Cottonera and representatives of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre. There will be four groups of statue bearers: from the parishes of Senglea, Cospicua, Vittoriosa and from the Dominican community. The Tota Pulchra choir of Cospicua will animate mass and the pilgrimage with Marian hymns, alongside the bands.

The pilgrimage is being held to mark the 425th anniversary of the foundation of the Confraternity of the Rosary of Senglea and the 150th anniversary since the lay Dominican, Blessed Bartolo Longo, started the devotion towards the rosary in Pompei, Naples, and built the shrine of the Virgin of the Rosary of Pompei as a monument to peace.