Paris Saint-Germain have won seven of the last eight Ligue 1 titles but there is a real chance this season that the Qatar-owned club could miss out on a prize that usually seems destined for them even before a ball has been kicked.

A year ago this weekend the 2019/20 season was halted because of the Covid-19 pandemic, never to restart. With 10 rounds left unplayed, PSG were 12 points clear of Marseille in second with a game in hand, and were eventually named champions.

This time around the capital club are second with 10 matches remaining, trailing leaders Lille by two points and sitting one point above Lyon in third.

