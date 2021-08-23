The rate of change at Hyundai over the past 18 months or so has been tremendous, with the South Korean brand launching new versions of just about every car it sells. And we’re not talking light model-year updates either, but proper facelifts, next-generation cars and even brand-new models.

Among those to be refreshed is the Sante Fe – the brand’s flagship car in the UK, though one that largely goes unnoticed. It’s the brand’s longest-running model that’s evolved from a rugged 4×4 to a premium SUV over the years, but can this new car continue to impress?

Most noticeable from a visual point of view is the Sante Fe’s new grille, which truly dominates the front end of the car, while also neatly running into the main headlights.

The new car is also only available with hybrid powertrains, with a choice of a standard setup or a plug-in version that’s capable of 36 miles on electricity. There’s also a raft of new technology that’s being ushered in, such as a larger touchscreen system and also digital dials, to ensure it doesn’t lag behind rivals.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com