The 46 member countries of the Council of Europe on Tuesday created a "register of damages" to record the wartime harm and destruction wrought by Russia in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

He called on "all countries to join this and to actively contribute to filling it out".

The register was announced during a summit meeting of the member countries in Iceland.

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela was among the signatories.

In comments to the media he said that while Malta would continue to observe sanctions against Russia and act to stop anyone circumventing them, he would continue to insist on the need for peace and dialogue around a table.