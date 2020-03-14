St Julian’s Local Council, several NGOs and a number of residents plan to appeal the Planning Commission's decision to issue a permit for a private jetty at Balluta Bay to be used for a hop-on, hop-off service.

"Allowing a private ferry service in a popular bathing spot sets an extremely dangerous precedent since now all bays in Malta are under threat of transformation into berthing places for private ferries," the NGOs said on Saturday.

They called for support to crowdfund €3,000 in order to cover the appeal costs as well as to undertake further legal action. Donations are being accepted via bank transfer or Revolut:

Bank Account Details

Name: Moviment Graffitti

Bank: BOV

IBAN: MT87VALL22013000000011799516014

Revolut: 00356 79262181

Donors should write “Balluta Legal Action” in the bank transfer or in the Revolut message.

The groups recalled that the planning application by the Fortina Group was controversially approved after the Planning Commission had initially indicated it would refuse it.

They insisted that the planning application violated numerous planning policies and would have a deleterious impact on bathers and residents.

The appeal is being filed by St. Julian’s Local Council, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Futur Ambjent Wieħed, Green House, Isles of the Left and Moviment Graffitti.