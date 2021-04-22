The Council of Europe is being asked to “look into” the behaviour of Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar during a debate on a report probing the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and the rule of law in Malta.

“With this letter I would like to bring to your attention behaviour of Rosianne Cutatjar in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe which most likely violates our Code of Conduct.

“During the debate about my report ‘Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination and the rule of law in Malta and beyond: ensuring that the whole truth emerges’ on June 26, 2019, Ms Cutajar made a powerful speech against my report and tabled a number of amendments trying to weaken the report,’ rapporteur Pieter Omtzigt said in a letter to the Chairperson Committee on Rules of Procedure, Immunities and Institutional Affairs.

The request was backed by more than 30 signatures of various members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. For an investigation to be triggered, at least 20 signatures are required.

In his letter, Omtzigt said “Cutajar is widely reported to have been involved in a property deal of Yorgen Fenech and to have received money for that transaction”.

“She denies it but an investigation by the commissioner for the standards of public life is ongoing. An affidavit on the transaction had been submitted.

“Cutajar is also reported to have been promised money by Fenech. This promise took place before the debate,” he said.

Cutajar resigned as junior minister in February, pending the outcome of an investigation by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life into her ethical conduct with Fenech.

The junior minister bowed to pressure after reports by Times of Malta revealed how she had benefited from a property deal involving Fenech, who is accused of masterminding the Caruana Galizia murder.

“In the light of the very serious prima facie evidence, I suggest the committee to inquire of Cutajar whether she had any conflict of interest when signing amendments and speaking against the report in plenary. Alternatively, the committee could ask her to file her declarations of interest over the past three years,” Omtzigt said.

The ethics investigation, being conducted Standards Commissioner George Hyzler, is still ongoing.