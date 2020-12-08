Malta’s implementation of recommendations by the Council of Europe to ensure justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia and bolster the rule of law were deemed “unsatisfactory” on Tuesday.

The assessment was made by the Council’s legal affairs committee, endorsing a report by its rapporteur Pieter Omtzigt as his mandate comes to an end.

In a resolution adopted 18 months ago, the Council’s assembly had made a series of recommendations to the Maltese authorities on achieving justice for the slain journalist and ending impunity for high-level corruption.

But the committee said implementation of the recommendations on ensuring justice for Caruana Galizia remain “fundamentally unsatisfactory, with no final results”.

The response on ending impunity for high-level corruption was “entirely unsatisfactory”, while the response on strengthening the rule of law in Malta was “unsatisfactory overall, with mixed results”.

In his report, Omtzigt reviewed recent developments in the investigation and court proceedings of Daphne’s murder, as well as the public inquiry into her death and the rule of law situation.

Backing his conclusions in a statement, the committee also called on the Maltese government to “refrain from any attempt to impose an arbitrary time-limit” on the work of the independent public inquiry currently under way.

It also called on the Maltese authorities to take the measures identified in the follow-up report to fully implement the Council’s recommendations “as a matter of urgency”.

In an opinion piece sent to Times of Malta, Omtzigt said the government had “failed badly” in the way it went about certain reforms without public consultation.

He said many of the shortcomings related to anti-corruption measures.

“Taken individually, each may seem relatively minor, but taken together they leave the system much weaker than it should be. This is especially worrying when one remembers that allegations of high-level corruption were a major contributor to Malta’s recent political crisis”.

Omtzigt described Malta’s criminal justice system as being “unfit for purpose”, highlighting how magisterial inquiries tend to conclude late or not at all in high-profile cases, and how the compilation of evidence stage preceding a trial can cause “delay and confusion”.

The rapporteur also noted how none of the high-profile corruption and money laundering scandals had been resolved.

Omtzigt warned against political pressure being applied to the public inquiry into Caruana Galizia’s assassination, praising the “spectacular results” achieved so far.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has expressed his wish that the inquiry concluded its work by the December 15 deadline.

The Dutch rapporteur also spoke about the need for justice for Caruana Galizia.

“But the various criminal proceedings are complicated, drawn-out, and confusing; the authorities continue to decline opportunities to co-operate with foreign police investigations; and the suspicions of wider high-level involvement seem not to be explored.”