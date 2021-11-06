Marsaxlokk local councillor Daniel Zerafa has filed a police report after he was allegedly assaulted by the owners of a restaurant on Friday when he tried to stop them from setting up tables and chairs instead of his market stall.

An argument ensued and a restaurant owner allegedly pushed Zerafa, who is a market hawker.

“I held on to a nearby umbrella not to lose balance when someone else punched me in the head from the back. I lost consciousness. Next, I woke up sitting on a chair. My brother, who intervened to help me, was injured too. Police and medics, who were in the area because of the tsunami emergency evacuation drill arrived immediately,” he said.

The incident happened at about 1pm, soon after the emergency drill organised in Marsaxlokk on Friday morning. Zerafa, who is also a market hawker and sets up his souvenir stall daily at the Marsaxlokk market, told Times of Malta that he had enough of the authorities closing an eye to the illegalities going on at the Marsaxlokk waterfront where restaurants are illegally encroaching on the promenade.

“This situation has been going on for about 10 years and it has to stop. This really is impunity… This is what happens when the authorities allow illegalities to go on for years: others expect to be allowed to do the same,” he told Times of Malta when contacted.

In a Facebook post, Zerafa claims he was assaulted by the staff from Ir-Rizzu restaurant.

“This was due to the blatant egoism and lack of enforcement and apathy of the Malta Tourism Authority, Land Authority, health and even from OPM (Office of the Prime Minister),” he said, adding that the council had been asked to close and eye to the illegal encroachment.

He explained that, at the moment, the restaurants that set up their tables and chairs along the seaside have a planning permit but do not have a permit from the MTA to serve food across the road from their establishment.

Many restaurants ignored this and still forged ahead to set up and serve food. However, some restaurants situated near the market have not been able to set up outside due to the market. This is a situation that has been dragging on for years.

Some weeks ago, he said, the council intervened after Ir-Rizzu restaurant drilled umbrella holes in the area of the market. The restaurant initially cooperated but on Friday when Zerafa went to set up his stall after a tsunami emergency evacuation drill, he saw the restaurant staff setting up tables and chairs. He told them they were not allowed to do so and that was when the alleged assault happened.

Attempts to contact the restaurant on Saturday morning were in vain.