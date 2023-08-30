The Knights-era Floriana granaries ought to be protected, according to councillor James Aaron Ellul, who has started a petition to protect his locality’s cultural heritage.

The Floriana councillor is disappointed at the way his town’s historic granaries are being damaged during every event held there, with no government entity seemingly ready to take responsibility for their upkeep.

The square is composed of multiple bell-shaped silos that were historically used to store grain. They are pits dug into the ground and covered by circular stone slabs. Such granaries can be found throughout Valletta and Floriana.

The first granaries were built by the Knights to provide for storage within the fortifications in case of a siege. As the system of storage was reliable and efficient, the British authorities copied in all details the Knights’ granaries.

The granaries proved their worth as they continued to provide grain for the starving population during World War II. The highest grouping of granaries ‒ a total of 76 ‒ is found in Floriana.

‘Il-Fosos’, or The Granaries, is officially named Pjazza San Publiju. It is one of the largest urban open spaces in Malta and is, therefore, used for mass gatherings.

The square is regularly used for massive events including concerts, such as the Robbie Williams concert last week, the upcoming André Rieu concert, political mass meetings and the annual Isle of MTV concert.

Six years ago, Ellul submitted a motion in the Floriana council calling for protection of the granaries. The discussion held revealed that there is no entity assuming responsibility for their upkeep and protection.

He said the authorities have been passing the buck on the issue, with a never-ending discussion on whether it should be the council that assumes this responsibility or any other entity, such as that responsible for cultural heritage.

“It needs protection. Today. It is necessary because, at present, there is no protection at all,” Ellul wrote as he started a petition on change.org.

The entity that will have this jurisdiction over the protection of the granaries will need to address insurance guidelines, insurance covering damage, rules on what can be placed on the granaries, who is held responsible and how any rigging is done.

He said that, due to lack of action, the granaries have been damaged over the years, with the disappearance of two ornamental lanterns that were in the square.

As he insisted that the square must remain a public place, he said the grain storage required full protection.