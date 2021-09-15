A number of serving and former mayors and officials from a travel agency and the Local Councils Association have been cleared of fraud that allegedly took place 11 years ago in the purchase of flight tickets.

Paul Cortis, general manager at KD travel Services Ltd, Oreste Baldacchino, former Secretary of Local Councils Association, Dolores Borg, former Birkirkara, mayor, Guzeppi Borg, former Mellieħa mayor, Noel Formosa, mayor of San Lawrenz, Claudette Abela Baldacchino, vice-mayor, Qrendi, and Michael Cohen president of the LCA were accused of misappropriation and fraud to the detriment of the association.

They were also accused of complicity in making a false declaration as public officials.

The case was originally flagged by the Committee of the Regions back in 2007.