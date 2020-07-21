PN councillors in Floriana have voiced concerns over plans for the building of a fire station just outside the ramparts close to the remains of Notre Dame Gate on Sa Maison Hill.

In a statement, the councillors said the initial plans indicated a big development which would jar with the surrounding area.

The development would also breach policies which protected the open zone character of the area.

The councillors called for the project to be reconsidered and for consultation to be held with the local council.