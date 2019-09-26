The Association of Local Councils has called on Transport Malta to engage with it in discussion before pressing ahead with new regulations regarding E-Scooters.

A policy regulating the use of electric scooters, the use of which has mushroomed in recent months, is expected to be in place in the coming days.

The LCA said in a statement that the increasing use of e-scooters would have a far-reaching effect on residents, their quality of lives, the use of public open spaces, accessibility and safety.

E-scooters used pavements and pedestrian infrastructure, and took away from already restricted parking spaces. These aspects, coupled with the proposed prohibition of use in tunnels and underpasses, arterial and distributor roads, made this mode of transportation a purely local matter.

It said it would work alongside councils and Transport Malta to identify areas where the use of sustainable Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEV) could be safer. It would also advocate for the increase of cycle paths in local residential areas.

The LCA called for regulations to differentiate between individually owned light vehicles and sharing service companies and proposed the introduction of a cheaper license type to encourage private ownership of scooters not making use of public parking.

Low fee for individual users proposed

“Most owners carry the light vehicle home or to their workplace, make use of private charging, storing and parking facilities. As an incentive, the association proposes that the fee of this license type should be lowered (preferably free of charge).

“Insurance requirement should be limited to a public liability policy, and the age limit reduced to 16 years of age. The lowering of age will contribute to the change in the travelling habits of future transport users.

“The use of safety helmets and protective gear should be compulsory to drivers below 18 years of age.

The association said that the road licence fee for other PLEV, required mostly by shared service companies using local public infrastructure to service and store their vehicles, should be higher. Insurance policy should also cover third-party liability.

Councils should issue licences to shared service companies

Shared service companies, the association proposed, would be allowed to operate in a specific locality subject to an operating license permit issued by every individual council at its discretion.

Councils should reserve the right to limit the number of companies operating in its locality as well as limit the overall number of PLEV parked and stored in their locality. They might set operating zones and fine companies for PLEV equipment found outside the designated areas.

Councils should also reserve the right to revoke an operating license from specific companies, especially if they failed to comply with the license terms.