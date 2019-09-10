Residents and local council workers from 28 municipalities around the island rolled up their sleeves and took to the streets this week to clean up their locality.

The initiative known as World Cleanup Day is aimed at generating awareness and encouraging collaboration on a local level regarding environmental issues.

Marsascala mayor Mario Calleja joined people in his community on Wednesday to clean up Inwadar, the national natural park in the southern locality.

"We filled up two skips of rubbish and were shocked with the things we found," Mr Calleja said, adding, "this won't just end today. We organise cleanups every few months in different areas."

He was speaking at a press conference about the campaign given on Wednesday afternoon, during which he stressed the need for more enforcement regarding littering.

"We should be proud of having cleanups but we should be more proud of those that don't dirty the environment in the first place."

All local councils were eligible to apply for this initiative and the Local Government Division allocated a total fund of €21,858 to those that participated in the campaign.

Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Silvio Parnis praised the initiative as a collaborative effort between the central and local governments, residents, businesses, local and non-governmental organisations.

"Preserving our environment is a challenge that we must face up to for future generations," he said, adding that "this initiative should serve as a tool to further raise environmental awareness and prioritise cleanliness in our communities."

Local Government Minister Owen Bonnici talked about the government's commitment to improving the standard of living of all communities around the island by providing safer and cleaner spaces for the benefit of everyone.

Founded in 1993, Clean Up The World is one of the largest community based environmental programs in the world.

It provides guidance and support to communities in over 130 countries on how to address local environmental issues.