An expression of interest to select the Capital Culture 2022 is to be issued shortly.

It will be open to all local councils, in line with one of the measures announced in the government’s election manifesto, Local Government Minister José Herrera said on Thursday.



He said €200,000 will be allocated to the selected town or village to implement the proposed cultural programme, spread over one year. The programme should serve as a tool to promote the cultural heritage of towns and villages.



Herrera said that this initiative is part of the government's commitment to revive cultural activity following the pandemic. It is also part of the government's strategy to have communities work together and come up with a programme to be enjoyed by everyone.



“With this initiative, we want to achieve more economic growth through culture; development of new cultural networks; more cohesion in the community, as well as more innovation, creativity and quality and sustainable programmes,” Herrera said.