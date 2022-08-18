Three local councils said on Thursday they were opposed to the return of a grand prix of vintage cars on their roads.

The councils of Mtarfa, Rabat and Mdina said they were against the holding of the Mdina Grand Prix, which is due to return to its usual venue in the valley between Rabat and Mtarfa after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. The event also features a concourse d'elegance - a static show of classic cars - in Mdina's cathedral square.

The councils said they had nothing 'in principle' against the activity or its organisers, but they wanted the event to be moved elsewhere because of the inconvenience caused to residents and the dangers caused by traffic congestion.

They urged the authorities to find an alternative site for the event and reserved the right for further action.

Adrian Delia disagrees with councils' stand

Meanwhile, Adrian Delia, the shadow minister for transport, in a post said he could not understand the councils' position.

"So We allow massive parties throughout summer; We allow mass events with thousands throughout the year; We allow activities of all sorts for commercial pecuniary interest; Then we shackle an event which adds value, brings passion and beauty together and which enhances our touristic cultural calendar. Something doesn't tally!" he wrote.