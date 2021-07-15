Ten local councils have promised beekeepers their locality’s wildflowers will not be cleared from rural areas in spring, in a bid to help halt the continuous decline of the pollinators.

Globally, the decline in pollinators has been attributed to pests, exposure to agrochemicals and habitat loss. It is believed that the extinction of bees would bring about a massive decline in the production of crops.

Some experts estimate that Malta’s bee population has declined by more than 60 per cent over the past 20 years.

Beekeepers have this year seen a further drop of the little pollinators in their hives, following lack of rainfall, resulting in less flowers on which the bees can feed.

But the main culprits of the gradual decline in the number of honey bees in the country remain urbanisation and loss of habitat where honey bees source their food.

Most agricultural land is used to grow animal feed, which honey bees are not so keen on.

The main source of food for honey bees in Malta remains wildflowers such as boar thistle, borage, white wall rocket and sow thistle and these are often cleared by farmers or local entities just when pollination is at its peak.

Environmentalists have repeatedly urged the authorities to refrain from clearing wildflowers from public places, as the practice contributes to the disappearance of butterflies, moths and ladybirds.

The Malta Beekeepers’ Association (MBKA) has, therefore, reached out to all local councils, 10 of which have now signed an agreement pledging to avoid removing wildflowers from rural passageways between November 30 and May 31.

The signatories are the local councils of Santa Luċija, Lija, Swieqi, Kalkara, Balzan, Żebbuġ, Iklin, Safi, St Julian’s and Mtarfa.

Others are showing interest in the initiative.

What can I do?

The association, meanwhile, urged readers to leave a shallow container with some clean water with pebbles and/or floating objects for the bees to drink in this heat.

“It is very important that sugar or sweet substances are not added to this water because this would do more harm than good and the sugar might end up in your honey,” a spokesperson said.

Honey bees in Malta and Gozo have evolved to survive the dry summer months and scarcity of water and food serves as a natural way of keeping pests away from beehives.

Beekeepers also suggest growing flower plants such as vitex and flowering herbs, including mint chives and basil, on balconies and windowsills.

Look up the Facebook page Malta Beekeepers Association or get in touch on maltabeekeepersassociation@gmail.com for more information.