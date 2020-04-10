A counselling service for students attending two schools is moving its support services online, to continue helping vulnerable students throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blossom project will this week transfer all its psycho-social support online. This Malta Trust Foundation project, which is supported by the Deloitte Foundation, started four years ago and provides permanent counselling services to students attending St Paul’s Bay primary and Naxxar Middle schools.

Malta Trust Foundation head Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said: “During these extraordinary times, we have to ensure vulnerable children do not go hurtling further through the cracks, which have been deepened by this crisis.”

The scope behind Blossom is to secure the provision of counselling services to empower children and bolster them with the skills to face life’s challenges through psycho-social support.

Since its inception, this project has helped close to 400 students, and this year the counsellors were following 137 cases in both schools.

These services will now be offered remotely via phone and online. Calls can be made to 2598 6866 between 8am and noon Monday to Friday.