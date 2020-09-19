The context in which I am writing is not normal, let alone easy. The COVID pandemic has brought with it an unprecedented shake-up in our daily lives and dramatically disrupted our routines.

This impact has been felt by all of us, but most of all by the more vulnerable elements in our society. This was definitely the case with the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF), which saw its funding drastically reduced during the course of the year, mostly due to the cancellation or downsizing of annual mass events like Rockestra and the Fun Run.

Although the bulk of the MCCFF’s funding addresses cases of oncology treatment, the assistance provided covers a wide spectrum that broadly falls under four categories: medical, social, disability, and psychological cases.

Insofar as oncology treatment and medications are concerned, the foundation re­quires an average of €1.2 million per month. Certain cancer medications can cost over €150,000 per person, per year. There are at present close to 50 patients on this specific medication only.

Several patients who take this kind of medication are still enjoying their lives with their family and loved ones as a result. They must keep taking this medicine, meaning that these numbers are added to emerging cases year by year.

Overall, 170 patients are resorting to MCCFF medical assistance. By way of com­parison, in 2015, MCCFF spent less than €1 million on medicine. In 2018 expenditure amounted to €8 million, while in 2019 it surpassed €10 million. Annual distribution this year will reach over €12 to 13 million. We are a far cry from getting even close to this projected 2020 amount.

In several instances, MCCFF assistance goes beyond the patients themselves and supports relatives who accompany children needing treatment abroad. The foundation covers flights and provides a per diem allowance to cover transport and food, usually for many months. At the moment, 100 beneficiaries are receiving this kind of support from the MCCFF.

On the social front, the MCCFF is providing hands-on assistance to over 250 families through the provision of food vouchers and white goods. This category includes people under the poverty line and others who do not have basic daily needs. For the sake of proper governance and accountability, all applicants undergo a means testing.

This ensures that financial and other assistance is given to those who genuinely need it and eliminates, as much as possible, risks of abuse. The MCCFF also employs a number of specialised social care workers to deal with social and psychological problems.

The situation is a very dire one and we are doing our utmost to somehow turn the tables. We can leave no one behind and, for this, we need your help. The MCCFF support is exclusively dependent on donations. Ultimately the care towards others shown through donations to the MCCFF is not only an act of charity to help others in need, but also an investment in assistance should we or our own loved ones require it in the future.

This is why my husband and I launched the ‘Help Us Help Others’ campaign a few weeks ago. As a culmination of this campaign, the MCCFF will be holding a telethon tomorrow. This will be aired on practically all local TV stations, thus reaching all homes in Malta and Gozo.

It goes without saying that all philanthropic organisations are going through this rough patch. All of them should be commended for taking initiatives at their respective ends to ensure that funds keep coming in. This is not a race or competition of who gets most funds first, but a national exercise of solidarity where we all do our part for the benefit of society in general.

It would be amiss of me not to thank the TV stations, producers and presenters who have enthusiastically taken up our call for help and joined forces to put in their share of efforts and energies. Above all, I thank the people of Malta and Gozo, the foreign members of our extended Maltese family, as well as the government of Malta for the support they have provided along the years.

We will be counting on your generosity tomorrow.

Miriam Vella is Malta's First Lady.