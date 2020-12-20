Italy is to join other European countries in imposing a ban on passenger flights from Britain, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Sunday, as the British government warned that a potent new strain of the virus was "out of control".

"The United Kingdom has issued an alert concerning a new strain of Covid-19," Di Maio wrote on his Facebook account. "As the government, our duty is to protect Italians and for this reason... we will sign, with the health minister, a decree suspending flights to and from Britain," he said, without specifying when the measure would come into effect.

Belgium and the Netherlands have also barred passengers from the UK since the British government announced tough new restrictions in London and the south-east of England on Saturday.

The Dutch government said that further "risk of the new virus strain being introduced to the Netherlands should be minimised as much as possible".

Germany has said it is considering similar measures.

'Europe must redouble efforts'

The World Health Organization is calling on its members in Europe to step up measures against coronavirus in the face of the new variant circulating in Britain, its European branch said Sunday.

Outside Britain, nine cases of the new strain have been reported in Denmark, as well as one case in the Netherlands and another in Australia, according to the WHO.

"Across Europe, where transmission is intense and widespread, countries need to redouble their control and prevention approaches," a spokeswoman for WHO Europe told AFP.

The UN agency urged its members worldwide to "increase the sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 viruses where possible and sharing of sequence data internationally, in particular, to report if the same mutations of concern are found," she said.

The WHO noted "preliminary signs that the variant may be able to spread more easily between people" and "preliminary information that the variant may affect (the) performance of some diagnostic assays (tests)."

It said it had "no evidence to indicate any change in disease severity, but this is also under investigation."

Last week, Europe has become the first region in the world to pass 500,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic broke out a year ago, killing more than 1.6 million worldwide and pitching the global economy into turmoil.

Countries are shutting down their economies with restrictions again in a bid to rein in the virus.

New variant 'out of control'

The UK government warned on Sunday that the new strain of the coronavirus was "out of control" and that the strict measures that affect almost a third of England's population could stay in place until the virus vaccine is fully rolled out.

Around 16.4 million people entered the strictest "tier four" measures from Sunday, or 31 percent of England's population.

They are not allowed to hold family gatherings for Christmas, while in the rest of the country households are allowed to mix on Christmas Day alone.

London's Metropolitan Police said that it would take action against those who "make reckless decisions that risk lives."

Other UK regions have also tightened their anti-virus measures in response.

Scientists first discovered the new variant in a patient in September, Susan Hopkins of Public Health England told Sky News.

She said that scientists in November found the new strain was behind a cluster of cases in Kent and spreading into London and Essex and informed the government on December 11.

Public Health England then again notified the government on Friday when modelling revealed the full seriousness of the new strain, she said.

She confirmed the figure given by Johnson that the new virus strain could be 70 percent more transmissible while saying this was an initial figure.

Cases have also been identified in Australia and Europe.