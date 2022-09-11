The Maltese government is being urged to remove countries that criminalise LGBTIQ+ identities, such as Algeria, Egypt and Morocco, from the list of safe countries, with the aim of protecting such refugees.

On the occasion of 2022 Malta Pride, NGO Aditus Foundation presented its ‘Safe4All’ legal initiative, a bill proposing to amend Malta’s asylum legislation to guarantee that LGBTIQ+ refugees are “truly and effectively” protected in Malta.

The NGO points out that ‘several’ countries the island describes as safe are actually quite unsafe for LGBTIQ+ persons.

This “glaring gap” in the legislation can risks returning LGBTIQ+ refugees to countries where they could face “institutionalised discrimination, imprisonment, violence or death”.

While Malta has topped the rankings for LGBTIQ+ rights for the past seven years, life is more difficult if you are a migrant or refugee.

Malta’s asylum legislation, the ‘International Protection Act’, lists countries deemed by Malta to be ‘safe countries of origin’. Any refugees who come from such ‘safe’ countries have their asylum application automatically fast-tracked and rejected.

Refugees are also denied the possibility of appealing the rejection. The NGO pointed out that most refugees are detained in Safi Barracks, with little to no legal advice or support.

Along with EU member states, another 22 countries make the list of countries deemed ‘safe’ by Malta.

Aditus is calling for the government to remove the following countries from the list: Algeria, Bangladesh, Benin, Botswana, Egypt, Jamaica, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia.

Same-sex activities in some countries are illegal with a penalty of up to 10 years of imprisonment. In Algeria, Morocco, Senegal and others, laws also target LGBTIQ NGOs and activists.

“Our proposal is simple: stop describing as ‘safe’ those countries that criminalise LGBTIQ+ identities or behaviours,” the NGO’s statement read.

“If adopted, the Bill will allow persons fleeing violence and persecution due to their sexual orientation or gender identity to present their claims in a more effective manner, thereby reducing the risks of removing them to unsafe countries.

“When an LGBTIQ+ person flees one of these ‘safe’ countries – usually after experiences of mob violence, arbitrary arrests, months in prison – they reach Malta in the hope of finding the safety proclaimed by the rainbow flag displayed proudly throughout the country,” Aditus wrote.

“Instead, they are immediately detained in Safi Barracks,” the foundation added.

The NGO said that after a period of time, the refugees are escorted to the “most important interview of their lives” and are expected to recount the reasons why they are in Malta.

Many times, such interviews take place without meeting a lawyer, social worker or anyone to provide them with information or support.

“Ample research shows that LGBTIQ+ refugees do not disclose their identity in the first interview. They are shy, scared and intimidated. When this interview is held whilst they are being detained, the chances of creating a relationship of trust are almost entirely nil,” it said.

Such refugees also live in fear of the other detained persons discovering their LGBTIQ+ identity.

The bill was presented to Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality, Rebecca Buttigieg, with the NGO inviting Buttigieg to commit to putting LGBTIQ+ equality into practice in terms of Malta’s LGBTIQ Equality Strategy and Action Plan.

“If Malta wants to be a global beacon for LGBTIQ+ rights, including while hosting Euro Pride 2023, it cannot continue ignoring the plight of LGBTIQ+ refugees reaching its shores. Malta must be safe for all.”

The initiative is supported by a number of European and local organisations.