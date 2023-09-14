A dress featuring the national flags of every country where the law punishes LGBTIQ+ members has stolen the spotlight at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

On display as part of EuroPride 2023 celebrations, The Amsterdam Dress is the artistic culmination of flags from 67 countries where being part of the community is illegal and can lead to imprisonment, torture or capital punishment.

Taking up the majority of its exhibition space at the centre of the gallery, the dress originally started with over 80 flags but has slowly shrunk that number as countries introduce equal rights.

Once a country changes their laws, dressmakers from the Amsterdam Rainbow Dress Foundation take out the fabric and replace it with a rainbow flag, such as they have done with countries like Singapore and Botswana.

Currently, the dress features 67 national flags, 10 rainbow flags and four Amsterdam city flags that make up the bodice.

Early on Thursday morning, Maltese model Michela Buhagiar donned the artistic work as part of EuroPride and was photographed in the capital city by Lindsey Bahia.

Speaking at the dress’ launch, one of its designers, Arnout van Krimpen, explained that every country the dress visits, local photographers and models are used to display it in its international glory.

The aim of the dress when it was made back in 2016 when Amsterdam hosted EuroPride was to one day see it become a full rainbow, he said, however, van Krimpen was hesitant to be optimistic.

“I hope it will be fully rainbow in my lifetime, but it will not be,” he said dejectedly.

Noting that Amsterdam has now fallen to 14th place on the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association’s rankings, which Malta is currently leading in first, van Krimpen called for countries to not get lazy once they have introduced their reforms.

Also at the launch, Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality Rebecca Buttigieg said the harsh discrimination community members see cannot be forgotten as the country hosts Europe’s celebration of civil rights from the past decade.

Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg joined by dress designer Arnout van Krimpen and Dutch Ambassador Djoeke Adimi. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

“In Malta we pride ourselves with the reforms we have done over the past decade… However, we cannot overlook the stark realities that other countries face.”

The dress is not simply an outfit, but a call against oppression as it stands proudly in favour of equality, she said.

“Together, through our collective efforts, we can shape a brighter and more inclusive future.”

The dress will be displayed at Spazju Kreattiv until Sunday. The public can view it for free.