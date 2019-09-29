As September comes to a close and the summer heat starts making way for more agreeable weather, the first rains cause the golden hues of the dry countryside to slowly start turning green once more. This is the moment many ramblers have been waiting for in order to start enjoying once again their pleasant walks in the Maltese outdoors.

I find the start of the walking season and the renewal of the landscape to be suggestive of a new beginning. This is even more true for me this year as I take on the mantle of president of the association from my dear mentor Alex Vella. His selfless dedication to the association has been the driving force behind its growth since it was founded in February 2005. I have had the pleasure of working with Alex for the last 10 years and his example is one which I treasure and hope to be able to emulate.

When I joined the Ramblers’ Association in late 2009, I was animated by a youthful desire to do something about the blatant injustices that were disfiguring the Maltese countryside. Working with the Ramblers left me with little doubt regarding the extent of the problem. Law breakers and those who block access to the countryside face little challenge from an impotent State which stands idly by while individuals continue to trample on the public interest.

The journey with the Ramblers has, however, also rewarded me with many experiences that fill me with the energy and motivation to continue the uphill battle to protect the countryside and the right to access it.

When walking with the Ramblers, I have had the opportunity to discover the many hidden gems and spectacular landscapes of the Maltese countryside. This was only possible because I was able to tap into the collective knowledge of our many walk leaders. These leaders regularly explore different paths in Malta’s most scenic locations, and as a result of this, have perfected a number of routes over the course of many visits so as to give the greatest delight to those following them.

Many walk leaders will have chosen a route so that it shows off both the natural and the cultural heritage of the surroundings, often stopping to explain the history behind the various rural structures encountered on the way.

By being brought in contact with the countryside and learning aboutit, one starts to care for it, and from this, the wish to conserve its beauty follows naturally.

I also find the visual stimulation, pleasant exercise and fresh air to be incredibly uplifting. Many who have been on our walks report a feeling of renewal afterwards. This is very evident during the walks themselves, as people relax, let their guard down, become more social and effortlessly form new friendships.

All this is a marvel to witness and gives us the determination to soldier on.

Mġarr countryside

October walks

Sunday, October 6

Cultural walk through Mtarfa: We start from Mdina Gate, from where we will head towards Mtarfa, passing from the old garrison town with its military buildings, and then head towards a very old chapel overlooking Chadwick Lakes. On leaving Mtarfa, we will head to the Tal-Kanċillier olive press, where we will watch olive oil being processed. There will be olive oil for sale for those who wish to purchase some. This easy walk starts at 9am from Mdina Gate and lasts about two-and-a-half hours.

Sunday, October 13

Chinese Garden in Santa Luċija and on to Gudja: We will be visiting the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Luċija and then walk to the quaint village of Gudja using country pathways. This easy walk starts at 9am from the Chinese Garden and lasts about three hours.

Sunday, October 20

Dingli and Mtaħleb: We start from Dingli parish church and walk towards the Mtaħleb area, returning to our starting point via a different route. Some of the walk is along well-trodden footpaths and roads. But some places are off the beaten track, and will require some clambering over difficult terrain, including loose stones and boulders. This very hard walk starts at 8.30am from Dingli parish church and lasts about three hours.

Wednesday, October 23

Mġarr countryside: A pleasant ramble in the countryside around Mġarr. This walk of moderate difficulty starts at 2pm from the Mġarr parish church and lasts about three hours.

Sunday, October 27

Għarghur and beekeeping centre visit: Starting from the Għargħur parish church we will make our way to the beekeeping centre where we will split into two groups: one group will continue on an hour-and-a-half walk, and the other will visit the beekeeping area. We will then swap. This walk of moderate difficulty starts at 8.30am from Għargħur parish church and lasts about three hours.

Everyone is invited to join but every participant is free to walk or stop at his/her discretion and is solely responsible for his/her safety. For further information visit the links below.

www.ramblersmalta.org

www.facebook.com/ramblersmalta

Ingram Bondin is president of the Ramblers’ Association of Malta.