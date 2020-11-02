A couple who allegedly defrauded an elderly lady out of some €45,000 were remanded in custody after being arraigned in court on Monday.

Marquita Farrugia, 36 and Kurt Muscat, 27, both from Zabbar, were charged with having allegedly defrauded an 85-year old woman by selling her an investment that never materialised.

They subsequently sought to reassure her by telling her that they were awaiting feedback from a minister.

The fraud allegedly took place over a three-year span, starting in 2017.

Prosecuting inspector Clayton Camilleri presented 33 recordings of calls between the alleged victim and the duo.

The accused both pleaded not guilty.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, turned down a request for bail in view of the fact that the alleged victim was still to testify.

Lawyer Alfred Abela assisted Farrugia, while Charmaine Cherrett assisted Muscat.