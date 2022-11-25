A couple admitted to stealing cash from two Mosta businesses on Friday.

Baldassare Borg, also known as Dassier, and Daniela Maria Melarosa were arranged in front of Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, where they were accused of the theft.

Melarosa, a 38-year-old salesgirl, was accused of stealing an amount of cash exceeding €2,000 over the course of several occasions from a home goods shop in Constitution Street, Mosta, while Borg was charged as her accomplice. Similarly, Melarosa was accused of stealing an unspecified amount of cash from a confectionary in the same street, with Borg charged as her accomplice yet again.

Borg was separately charged with improper use of electronic equipment and recidivism.

Borg, the son of PN canvasser Vincent Borg - known as Censu l-Iswed, was previously fined by a court in 2016 for participating in a brawl during a futsal match. He was president of the Valletta futsal team at the time. In 2002 he received a conditional discharge for threatening and assaulting a police officer during a football match.

More recently, in 2019, Borg was cautioned by the court for threatening blogger Manuel Delia in a Facebook comment. In view of their admission, the magistrate found the San Gwann couple guilty and sentenced them to a two-year jail term suspended for four years.

A €100 fine was imposed for the charge of misusing electronic equipment and the pair were ordered to pay the restitution owed to their victims.

Lawyer Mario Mifsud appeared for Melarosa and Borg and police inspector Godwin Scerri prosecuted the case.