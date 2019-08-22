A husband and wife have admitted running four massage parlours as brothels in Mosta, Birkirkara, Fgura and Paola.

Carmelo Sammut, 65, and Yanxia Sammut, 47, from Żabbar also pleaded guilty to living off the earnings of prostitution.

They were each handed two year sentences, suspended for four years, and a €450 fine.

Five female employees, all Chinese, denied being involved in running the brothels and to loitering for prostitution purposes.

Prosecuting inspector John Spiteri explained how the vice squad inspected one parlour in Mosta after neighbours complained to police that it wasn't being used for therapeutic massage.

The vice squad then investigated the three other parlours.

CCTV footage from cameras on the entrance walls of the shops revealed the activities taking place inside and allegedly captured the masseuses striking poses at the door to lure in prospective customers.

The court, presided over by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, took into consideration the couple’s early admission and their cooperation with investigators as well as their criminal record - ‘perfectly clean’ for the wife and ‘not alarming’ for the husband.

As the couple made their way out of the courtroom, the five employees, ages ranging between 33 and 42, filed in, taking their place at the dock alongside two interpreters.

After reading out the charges, Inspector Spiteri explained how investigators had also approached clients who had visited the parlours and confirmed the sexual services offered.

All five women pleaded not guilty. In spite of their lawyer explaining twice over the charges and informing them of the outcome of the earlier arraignment, the women insisted upon their not guilty plea and were remanded in custody.

No request for bail was made during the arraignment. Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar was defence counsel to the five employees while the husband and wife were assisted by lawyer Joe Giglio.