Police swarmed around a car in Buġiba late on Sunday evening and arrested a couple inside as part of a drug trafficking operation.

The police said in a statement that the couple – a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman – were apprehended when the police closed in on the car in the Buġibba square. The car’s movement was being closely followed by the Drug Squad police, who suspected that it was being used to traffic drugs.

At around 10pm, the police sprung into action and surrounded the car, arresting the couple. Inside the car, the police found cocaine and a substantial amount of cash.

The investigations continued and the man is expected to be arraigned before magistrate Rachel Montebello.