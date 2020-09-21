A 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested on Sunday evening after their suspicious behaviour led the discovery of cocaine, heroin and crack in their car in Cospicua.

The police said in a statement that the drugs were found during a search on the car they were in and after several days of monitoring by Drugs Squad police. An amount of cash was also found in the car.

Magistrate MarseAnn Farrugia ordered an inquiry.

The man is expected to be charged in court in the coming days.

Police investigations are continuing.

The drugs allegedly found in the couple's car. Photo: Police CMRU