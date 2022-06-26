Two people have been arrested by the police after they were caught trying to get cocaine into Malta from Sicily.

The police said on Sunday a 24-year-old man from Moldova and an 18-year-old woman from Russia were arrested late Saturday on arriving in Malta on the catamaran from Sicily.

A search of their car confirmed information the police had been given and 25 kilograms of what the police believe is cocaine were found in 25 packets in the car’s petrol tank. The street value of the drug is €2.2 million.

An inquiry is being held.

The drugs and the couple's car. Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force