An Israeli couple has been caught with €26,965 in undeclared cash at Malta International Airport's non-Schengen departures lounge, the Customs Department said on Wednesday.

Customs said the couple, en route to Turkey, was intercepted by canine officer Gypsy. Asked how much money they were carrying, they said $18,000 (€16,490.73).

However, a thorough search led to the discovery of money in different foreign currencies which, when converted, amounted to a total of €26,965 in undeclared cash.

The couple were fined after they agreed to an out-of-court settlement.