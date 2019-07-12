Marina and Brian Johnson celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a dinner at Castello Dei Baroni in Wardija on August 24 in the company of Maltese and other European friends. During the evening the spouses explained they had decided to mark the occasion in Malta because Marina’s late father was a sailor in the Royal Navy and had spent several years based on the island, a country he held in great affection.

For the occasion the Johnsons asked guests to consider making a donation to the Seafarers’ Centre at Ta’ Liesse, Valletta, rather than bringing gifts. The centre was inaugurated in 2016 and provides sailors with onshore accommodation, social support and marine education.

Port chaplain Mgr Joseph Borg, who oversees the running of the Seafarers’ Centre, attended the celebration.