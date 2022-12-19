A British bride who claimed her dream wedding in Malta was ruined by loud revellers has received compensation from the website that sold her the package.

However, the company responsible for the booking has pushed back against several claims about the couple’s experience in Malta.

Natalie Rhodes and her husband Adam made headlines in the UK when reports surfaced of their wedding being disrupted by the behaviour of other revellers at a beach club in Mellieħa.

She said they had booked the exclusive use of the venue but were later informed they would be sharing the beach with a work party that left “vomit all over the toilet floor”.

Rhodes also claimed that revellers were unclothed, telling Times of Malta that “the manager [of the venue] was also rude to my husband when he asked a naked sunbather to move”.

The wedding in August was booked through Perfect Weddings Abroad, a UK-based company selling weddings in countries including Malta. Rhodes said she blames the website for their experience.

“Perfect Weddings Abroad are the culprit. It’s their fault, all of it,” she said.

In a statement, Perfect Weddings said the venue had been mistakenly double booked “due to the wedding dates being amended during the pandemic”.

It said it had reimbursed the couple £4,000 as a “goodwill gesture”, but took issue with some of the couple’s claims.

The other booking was a “corporate celebration for 50 employees and was restricted to the other half of the beach,” it said, describing the music played as “sunset Ibiza classics relaxed music”.

Some men wearing swimming shorts “who briefly sat on sunbeds nearby, moved further away as soon as requested,” it said.

A spokesman for the Mellieħa beach club that served as the wedding venue insisted they had repeatedly told the wedding organisers that the venue was not exclusively booked.

“When it became clear the couple were very upset, staff went above and beyond” providing free drinks, he added.

About reports of vomit in the bathroom facilities, the spokesman said that these are “checked regularly” by staff but could not confirm the reports.

While things clearly didn’t go according to plan in the eyes of the couple, it seems the incident hasn’t put them off from returning.

Rhodes – whose grandmother was Maltese and who has holidayed in Malta every year since the age of four – has emphasised that they are keen to return to renew their vows, saying “we love Malta and will definitely be back”.