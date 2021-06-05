Paul and Antoinette Mizzi, of Kerċem, recently donated a statue of the infant Jesus (Epiphany statue) to Kerċem parish church to mark their 40th wedding anniversary. The presentation was made to parish priest Brian Mejlak who celebrated Mass for the couple.

The statue, by Gozitan artist Emanuel Farrugia, is very significant with a strong message of salvation, Fr Mejlak said. He praised the couple for the donation, which he said was outstanding.

Paul Mizzi is the vice mayor of Kerċem local council.