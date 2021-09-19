A couple currently undergoing separation proceedings landed in court on Sunday following a physical altercation at their Xewkija home on Saturday which involved the use of a knife.

An Australian-Maltese woman was accused of seriously injuring her husband, from Pietà, with a knife, who, in turn, was accused of slightly injuring his wife.

The 34-year-old woman, who told the court she works as a project manager, was also accused of using a sharp and pointed weapon against her husband while the 37-year-old man, who is a gym instructor, was further charged with breaching the conditions of provisional release on another case.

Magistrate Simone Grech heard how the incident began on Saturday afternoon when the woman locked her husband out in the balcony because she claimed he had assaulted her.

The couple was arguing over the dog because both of them wanted to keep the animal when they parted ways.

Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri, who was leading the prosecution, said the man had also claimed he had difficulties taking his belongings from home. When asked to search the apartment, the woman said she did not have keys but these were later found among the items taken from her when she was arrested.

The court ordered that the man be allowed to take his personal belongings from the matrimonial home.

A request for bail was made for both parties, which was upheld by the court on the condition that the wife stays in Gozo and does not travel to Malta while the husband stays in Malta and does not travel to Gozo, except to attend court proceedings.

They were ordered to deposit €500 each and a personal guarantee of €8,000 for the woman and €5,000 for her husband.

They were also ordered to sign the bail book at the police station twice a week and to be home between 10pm and 6am.

A protection order has also been issued in favour of both. The court ordered that the names of the accused not be released as this is a case of domestic violence.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb appeared for the man while lawyer Deborah Camilleri represented the woman.