A woman is in a critical condition while a man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Żejtun early on Wednesday.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Bormla at 3am.
The woman, who is 45, was a passenger in a Lamborghini Urus that was being driven by the 50-year-old man. Both are from Tarxien.
The man lost control of the car and crashed into a residence.
Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called on site to assist the couple. Both were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.
