A French couple was injured on Monday morning when the quad bike they were on flipped over.

The incident happened at about 11.20am in Triq Sannat in Sannat, Gozo.

Preliminary investigations showed that a 24-year-old Frenchman from Sliema lost control of his Kymco MXU quadbike, which flipped over.

His 22-year-old French passenger, also from Sliema, was grievously injured. The condition of the Frenchman are not yet known.

The police are investigating.