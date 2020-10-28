A couple who landed back in court after police discovered some 700 grams of cocaine on top of a wardrobe at their Valletta home has been denied bail.

Morat Abdikadir Mohammed Naswan, 30, and Judith Bakoush, 29, were arraigned separately on Wednesday, following their arrest in Marsa on Tuesday.

Acting on confidential information about a possible drug deal, police had arrested the couple after several days of surveillance.

A small amount of cannabis was found inside their car.

A further search at the woman’s Valletta home had allegedly yielded some 700 grams of cocaine, placed on top of a wardrobe.

The two were separately charged with procurement of the drug, aggravated possession of cocaine and possession of cannabis.

Naswan was further charged with breaching two bail decrees, handed down last July and in September last year, as well as two suspended sentences.

Bakoush was separately charged with breaching two bail decrees.

No request for bail was made in respect of the woman, while bail was requested on behalf of her partner.

However, that request was objected to by the prosecution, on the basis of the gravity of the charges and the man’s somewhat colourful criminal record, which indicated past drug cases.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, turned down the request for bail in view of the gravity of the charges, deeming the accused as not sufficiently trustworthy to provide the necessary guarantees.

The court also issued a freezing order upon all assets of the couple, as requested by the prosecution in cases of alleged drug trafficking.

Inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca and Steven Ryan Micallef prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri assisted the couple.