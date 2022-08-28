€6,350 was raised during an annual summer barbecue in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza in Siġġiewi.

Organised by Pierre Vella Petroni and Anne Marie Xuereb, this home BBQ initiative started 10 years ago.

For the past two years, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the BBQ did not take place, but donations were still collected in aid of the home.

During the event, Fr Martin Micallef, director of Id-Dar tal-Providenza, thanked the organisers, helpers, sponsors and all the numerous friends and relatives who attended the fundraising activity and donated towards this good cause.

The sum collected will help the home, which offers care to people with a disability and needs €13,000 in daily running costs.

The companies that donated money or goods for the event were: Prime Ltd, C. Camilleri & Sons, Ron Axisa and Karl Vella Petroni, Welbees Naxxar, The General Soft Drinks Co. Ltd, Farsons Direct, Cianco (1913) Co. Ltd, Vascas Ent Ltd, Bristow Potteries and Rausi and Co.