A mother-of-three allegedly behind a case of arson on a Mercedes vehicle in Valletta last November was remanded in custody upon her arraignment on Tuesday alongside her alleged accomplice.

Judith Bakoush, 29, from Valletta was arraigned alongside Omar Joseph Trabelsi, 30, both unemployed, over their alleged involvement in the arson attack that took place at Valletta on November 9 at night.

The duo were jointly charged with setting fire to the Mercedes, which then spread to another vehicle, a Citroen, that was damaged in the blaze.

The woman was separately charged with complicity, as well as breaching bail and also the terms of a conditional discharge.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri, assisting the woman, requested bail, stressing that the allegations dated to two months ago and pointing out that the suspects had, in the meantime, been granted police bail a number of times while investigations proceeded.

Moreover, the lawyers pointed out that the woman had a supportive mother and never failed to turn up for court hearings.

However, prosecuting Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna objected, making particular reference to the woman’s “unruly” character, the fact that civilian witnesses were still to testify, as well as the serious nature of the charges.

The prosecution further noted that this was a case of revenge, adding that Ms Bakoush had not just been involved in the arson but had given the order to burn the car.

Upon these submissions, the court, presided over by magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, turned down the request for bail.

Lawyer Yanika Zammit Tabona, assisting Mr Trabelsi, pointed out that the man had been staying at the Mount Carmel maximum security unit for the last month by way of preparing himself for a drug rehabilitation programme to start next month.

In view of these circumstances, both parties agreed that it would benefit the man to receive all necessary treatment to overcome his serious addiction.

The court made the relative recommendation to the Director of Prisons to afford the man all necessary help.