A married couple tricked five people into thinking they were talking to Bank of Valletta online, and defrauded them of some €9,000, a court had heard.

Arvin Guerrero Silos, 42 and Jemelyn Aliga Silos, 40 were arraigned on Tuesday and accused of money laundering, fraud and making fraudulent gains to the detriment of the alleged victims.

The Filipino couple, who have been living in Malta for 14 years, allegedly tricked four Maltese and a foreigner. They were investigated and arraigned by the police Online Fraud Office and the Cybercrime unit.

The man admitted to the fraud but not to the money laundering, while his wife pleaded not guilty plea to all charges, saying that she had no idea about what was going on, even though some of the apps used in the scam were registered in her name.

Defence lawyer Joe Giglio requested bail on behalf of both.

The prosecution did not object although it voiced concern that they could abscond, particularly as the husband is a deckhand on board a vessel berthed at Manoel Island.

The accused’s lawyer pointed out that the husband’s employer was willing to restrict him to works on board while the 100-foot boat remained at its berth.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud upheld the bail request against a deposit of €2,000 and a €20,000 personal guarantee each, daily signing of the bail book and under a curfew between 10pm and 7am.

Moreover, the husband cannot leave the Manoel Island berth on board his employer’s boat or any other vessel.

Inspectors Clive Brimmer and Marcus Cachia prosecuted, assisted by AG lawyers Nathaniel Falzon and Andreas Vella.