A course 'Award in Leading a Family Business’ has been launched by The Malta Chamber, the EMCS Acdemy and the Family Business Office in Malta.

It aims to offer trainees a combination of lectures, tutorials and coaching, providing them with an opportunity to interact with their peers and provide abstract and concrete solutions to problems related to family businesses.

The ‘Award in Leading a Family Business’ course is the first of its kind to be offered in Malta and has been accredited by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority at MQF/EQF Level 5 (3 ECTS).

The first cohort will start in November and will run until 2024. A maximum of 15 trainees will be accepted and registration will be on a first-come first served basis.

This course is made up of 3 modules:

Module 1: Ownership & Structure in Family Business Module 2: Strategic Planning in Family Business



Module 3: Ensuring a Professional Setup in Family Business



Each module will span over two months. During the first month, three in person sessions will be held, as well as a tutorial, amounting to a total of nine hours.

During the second month, trainees will be given the opportunity to avail of one-to-one coaching which can be held online or in person. They would also be able to work on the assignment for the module in question. All assignments will be based on trainees applying the principles learnt in that module to the family business they are involved in.

Persons taking this course will be able to benefit from funding schemes provided by Jobsplus and Malta Enterprise. The EMCS Academy team will guide trainees wishing to avail of available schemes.

More information about this course can be found on the EMCS Academy website.