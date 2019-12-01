Malta University Consulting Ltd is offering a 27-hour course for external audit reviewers. This course is scheduled for January/February 2020 and the sessions will take place at the University Residence, Robert Mifsud Bonnici Street, Lija.

This course is mainly intended for people with audit experience who wish to obtain recognition from the Accountancy Board, to practise on a freelance basis, as official external audit reviewers of audit practitioners in Malta.

The course will cover IFRS, IASs, ISAs and a proper understanding of the regulatory framework governing quality assurance and audit public oversight. There will also be two sessions dealing with quality assurance methodology to be used during external audit compliance reviews.

For more information contact Malta University Consulting Ltd on 2124 0746, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit www.muhc.com.mt.