A 28-hour course on pharmacognosy and herbal products will be held in June and July by Malta University Consulting Ltd. The course will be delivered online via Zoom.

The course is mainly aimed at qualified personnel working in the pharmaceutical industry, professionals with a degree in pharmacy-related subjects and postgraduate students reading for a master’s degree in pathology or pharmacology.

Participants will learn how pharmacognosy has evolved through the ages and has developed into a way of life for some patients and consumers.

It will also cover the strict European Union directive that safeguards European consumers from toxic and harmful natural medicines.

The course coordinator and trainer is Prof. Everaldo Attard, the Maltese delegate on the Committee on Herbal Medicinal Products at the European Medicines Agency and the Homeopathic Medicinal Products Working Group of the Heads of Medicines Agencies of the European Union.

The course has been approved by the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA) as equivalent to Level 6 (5 ECTS).

For further information call Maria Bugeja on 2124 0746, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit the website below.

www.muhc.com.mt