A 10-week course entitled ‘Award in the Art of Public Speaking’ will start on October 10, organised by Malta University Consulting Ltd.

The course focuses on effective public speaking, particularly dealing with the fear of speaking. It shows participants how to make public speaking fun and easy. The course provides practice in both impromptu and prepared speeches. By the end of the course, participants should be on their way to becoming successful public speakers.

The course coordinator and trainer is Joseph G Agius, who has extensive background in training, lecturing and public speaking. He is a registered European fluency specialist and speech language pathologist with special interest in fluency disorders and humour research.

The sessions will take place at the Campus Hub, Block ‘O’ Level 5, University of Malta, Msida.

For more information, call Maria Bugeja on 2124 0746, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit this website.