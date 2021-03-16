“It is ironic that while our contemporary culture abhors death, and upholds youthfulness and immortality as the ultimate good, it often rejects Christ who is Life itself, and the way to eternal life.”

After a long intellectual and spiritual struggle, the well-known British writer C.S. Lewis discovered this new life in Christ for himself following his dramatic conversion to Christianity in 1931. He went on to become not only one of the intellectual giants of the 20th century but more so, one of the last century’s most beloved authors on Christian discipleship.

After Easter, in its spring schedule, Radju Marija (102.3 FM/107.8 FM) will broadcast a recorded course entitled ‘The Christian Worldview of C.S. Lewis’. The course, to be delivered in English, is intended for a general audience, however, there will be quotes from original sources, making it particularly relevant to students of theology and spirituality.

The programme will run for 13 weeks every Tuesday at 8pm, with a repetition for night owls every Friday at 3.30am. One may also tune into Radju Marija on the website https://radjumarija.org/.