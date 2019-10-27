The Missionary Society of St Paul (MSSP) is next month holding a short course entitled ‘Giants of Christian Spirituality’ at the MSSP Oratory in Birkirkara.

During the course, participants will delve into the lives and spiritual insights of the Fathers and Mothers of the Church, ranging from the Eastern Fathers and Spanish mystics to contemporary saints.

Through some of the major exponents of Christian spirituality the course will trace what we know today as Christian spirituality back to its roots and to from where it all began.

The four-session course will be held on November 5, 12, 19 and 26 from 7.15 to 9pm.

Participants will be asked for a €15 donation.

For details and bookings, call 2144 1917, 9927 7648 or e-mail oratorju@mssp.org.mt. or visit the Facebook page below.

https://www.facebook.com/oratorjumssp