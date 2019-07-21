A one-year course on residential and day care work is being offered by Malta University Consulting Ltd in collaboration with the Department of Social Policy and Social Work of the University of Malta’s Faculty of Social Wellbeing.

The course will start in October and end in May 2020 and consists of introductory, intermediate and advanced modules. Lectures will take place at the University Residence, Lija.

The course will be coordinated by Frances Mallia, a social worker who worked for many years as head of care at Programme Fejda, a residential home for adolescent females.

The course’s academic adviser is Dr Natalie Kenely, head of the Department of Social Policy and Social Work

The course has been classified by the National Com­mission for Further and Higher Education at Level 4 (25 ECTS) of the Malta Qualifications and of the European Qualifications Framework for Lifelong Learning.

For further information visit the website below or call Maria Bugeja at Malta University Consulting Ltd on 2124 0746, 9982 9244, or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt.

www.muhc.com.mt