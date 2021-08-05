A group of leaders from the Victoria Scout Group and the 1st Victoria BC Girl Guides, are currently participating in a Safeguarding of Minors course at the John Paul II Family Institute in Victoria. The course is conducted by Fr Joseph Farrugia. It will provide society leaders with important knowledge on how to recognise dangers and to ensure that young members remain safe. This ongoing commitment should ensure a safer future for youths free from abuse.

