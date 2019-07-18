The Psychology Department of the Gozo General Hospital, in collaboration with the Child and Young People’s Services (CYPS Gozo) have launched a psycho-educational course entitled ‘The Challenges of Adolescents – Understanding and Treatment’. The course is made up of a series of educational talks on various topics related to adolescents.

Topics include loneliness, eating disorders, the communication between parents and adolescents, self-harm, the excessive use of internet and the challenges of adolescents with an intellectual disability. Tutors will include psychologists and psycho-therapists from the Psychology Department, including Dr Laner Cassar, Dr Pamela Portelli, Maria Grech Debono, Maria Grech Brincat, Tania Farrugia and consultant psychiatrist Lorraine Azzopardi from CYPS. The sessions will include time for questions and discussions.

The course, every Tuesday between 9am and 10.30am, will be held at the lecture hall of the Gozo General Hospital. It will start on October 22. The course is free and is open to the public. A certificate of attendance will be given to participants.

Booking until October 15; call 2210 6322.